By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON, March 17
Federal prosecutors in
Alexandria, Virginia, have expanded a long-running grand jury
investigation into WikiLeaks to include the leak of Central
Intelligence Agency documents to the website, a source familiar
with the inquiry said.
The source, who is familiar with the investigation and
requested anonymity to discuss sensitive information, said the
probe is focused on who leaked descriptions and technical
information on techniques and tools the CIA has used to
eavesdrop on intelligence targets to the website.
U.S. agencies have made only vague public comments on the
latest WikiLeaks disclosures, but security and law enforcement
officials familiar with the investigation said in the wake of
the leaks that it is focused on whether an intelligence
contractor was responsible. At this point, they said,
investigators do not think Russia or another foreign government
was involved.
U.S. officials have confirmed that Alexandria-based
prosecutors have been conducting a federal grand jury
investigation into WikiLeaks and its sources. Some court
documents on elements of the inquiry have been made public.
The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment, as did a
spokesman for the CIA, which has not publicly confirmed the
authenticity of the material made public by WikiLeaks.
The website said the material it published comprised
thousands of pages of internal CIA discussions about hacking
techniques and the use of popular products such as Apple Inc
iPhones; Google Inc Android devices; and
Samsung Electronics television sets to spy on
people.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said his website would
provide technology companies with access to the CIA hacking
tools it acquired, enabling the companies to patch software
vulnerabilities.
