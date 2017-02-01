BRIEF-Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 469.4 million versus EGP 309.8 million year ago
CAIRO Feb 1 Egypt's Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt's largest listed company, said on Wednesday its board recommends a cash dividend of 0.50 Egyptian pounds ($0.0265) per share for 2016.
The CIB board also approved a Tier 2 capital loan of up to $300 million, the bank said in a bourse statement, adding that the float of the Egyptian pound Nov. 3 had resulted in a fall in the value of its assets and commitments in foreign currencies amounting to 325 million pounds.
($1 = 18.8500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 469.4 million versus EGP 309.8 million year ago
SEOUL, May 30 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0741 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 30 *-41.7 -2.9 13.5 ^May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 May 26 123.1 85.1 -258.7 May 25