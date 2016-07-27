CAIRO, July 27 Egypt's largest listed bank,
Commercial International Bank (CIB), told customers
on Wednesday it was reducing the amount of foreign currency
customers can spend and withdraw when using their debit and
credit cards abroad.
Egypt has suffered from a shortage of dollars in the banking
system that has sapped its ability to import since a 2011
uprising drove away tourists and foreign investors, both crucial
sources of hard currency.
Last month, Egypt's central bank wrote to bank chiefs asking
that they "ensure that debit cards, including pre-paid cards,
issued in local currency by Egyptian banks are only used within
the country."
The central bank later said the letter was not intended to
signal a blanket ban on card use, but instead a request that
banks prevent individuals from misusing debit cards to acquire
large quantities of foreign currency while abroad.
CIB told clients: "Please note that starting from August 1,
there will be a change to the limits for purchases made in
foreign currency using the bank's cards."
CIB did not specify which cards would be affected or give
the new limits, but several bank staff told Reuters that the
move would impact both credit and debit cards with limits cut by
about 50 percent.
CIB cut Classic Card owners' maximum purchases outside of
Egypt to $2,500 a month from $5,000, and $3,500 a month from
$7,500 a month for Gold Card owners.
There was no immediate comment from CIB.
The value of the dollar when bought through the banking
system is 8.88 Egyptian pounds, compared with a black market
rate of 12.70 pounds on Wednesday.
The move follows similar measures taken by a number of other
banks last week. Emirates NBD Egypt last week told
customers that it would suspend use of Egyptian credit and debit
cards abroad entirely, but later rowed back on the decision and
said it would set new limits instead.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Lila Hassan, Editing byu
Lin Noueihed/Jeremy Gaunt)