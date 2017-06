CAIRO Nov 13 Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt's biggest listed bank, said net income for the third quarter rose 94.5 percent, beating a consensus forecast.

Net income for the third quarter rose to 611 million Egyptian pounds ($100.14 million) from 314.2 million pounds in the third quarter of 2011.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had predicted that net income for the quarter would be 545.1 million pounds. ($1 = 6.1013 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)