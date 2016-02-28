CAIRO Feb 28 Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt's largest listed company, said on Sunday it had appointed former central bank governor Hisham Ramez as vice chairman and managing director.

"Mr. Ramez will be overseeing the overall business of the bank and managing day-to-day operations, where he will be responsible for both key business lines i.e. consumer and institutional banking as well as the COO area," it said. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Andrew Heavens)