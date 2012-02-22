CAIRO Feb 22 Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt's biggest private bank by assets, said on Wednesday its consolidated net profit fell 20.1 pct in 2011 to 1.62 billion Egyptian pounds ($268.4 million).

The decline in profit was "primarily driven by much higher provisions" taken "as a pre-emptive measure to cope with the on-going economic upheaval Egypt is witnessing," the bank said in a statement.

Provisions rose to 321 million pounds from 6 million pounds in 2010, it said.

Net loans increased to 41.07 billion pounds at the end of 2011 from 35.18 billion pounds a year arlier, CIB said. ($1 = 6.0362 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)