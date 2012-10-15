Oct 15 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce on Monday sold C$1.25 billion ($1.28 billion) of five-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.35 percent notes, due Oct. 18, 2017, were priced at 99.873 to yield 2.377 percent, or 99.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.