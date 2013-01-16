Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Jan 16 Peter Gibson, one of Canada's top equity market forecasters, has left his post of chief portfolio strategist at CIBC World Markets, the bank said on Wednesday.
Gibson left the job last month and a replacement has yet to be named, said Tom Wallis, a spokesman for World Markets, a unit of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
Gibson, who worked at Scotia Capital prior to joining CIBC in 2009, routinely ranks at or near the top of annual Brendan Woods International rankings for quantitative analysts.
The bank did not disclose his reasons for leaving.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.