* Adj EPS C$1.97 vs est C$1.93
* Canada's No. 5 bank may sell FirstLine unit
* Last of Canada's big banks to report
* Shares down 1 pct in Toronto
By Cameron French
March 8 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
plans to sell its FirstLine discount mortgage unit in an
effort to earn higher margins from its loans, the banks said as
it reported a 9 percent year-over-year jump in first-quarter
profit.
The result - CIBC is the final Canadian bank to report this
quarter - came in slightly ahead of analyst estimates, but CIBC
shares eased in early Toronto trading.
The decision to put FirstLine on the block comes as Canada's
banks have dealt with steadily decreasing margins on consumer
loans, due to low central bank interest rates and price
competition.
The FirstLine business sells mortgages through brokers,
which reduces margins further and means the bank earns less per
loan. CIBC plans to retain the loans if it sells the businesses.
Speaking on a conference call, bank executives said a sale
of FirstLine will reduce the overall size of the bank's mortgage
portfolio, but said that would be partly offset by growth from
the bank's CIBC-branded mortgages, which have been growing at 10
percent annually, above the industry average of 7 percent.
"It's a strategic choice we're making. We believe it's
aligned with our corporate goal of being a lower risk bank,"
said David Williamson, head of retail and business banking at
CIBC.
While loan margins have been thin, the industry has also
been bracing for slower loan growth due to high consumer debt
levels in Canada.
With signs of slower growth starting to emerge - credit card
balances are coming down, the bank said - the bank's target of
C$3 billion in profit from its retail and wealth management arms
by 2013 is becoming more difficult, said CEO Gerry McCaughey.
"While the C$3 billion is intact, it is with a different mix
and under more difficult conditions," said McCaughey, adding
that reaching the target would also depend on making more
acquisitions in the wealth management business.
The bank's retail and wealth management units earned just
under C$2.5 billion last year.
STRONG PROFITS
While the outlook is murky for the sector, first-quarter
results from the banks have largely topped analysts' estimates,
as strong loan growth and better than expected trading revenue
have offset narrower margins.
CIBC, Canada's fifth-biggest bank, earned C$835 million
($843 million), or C$1.93 a share, up from C$763 million, or
C$1.80 a share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, the bank earned C$1.97 a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of C$1.93 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"In many ways, people are always looking for a reason for
the banks not to do well, but they're diversified enough along
business lines and their credit controls are very strong," said
Ian Nakamoto, director of research at MacDougall, MacDougall &
MacTier.
Wealth management profit, which includes results from the
bank's 41 percent interest in U.S.-based American Century
Investments, rose more than 52 percent to C$100 million.
Profit at its Canadian retail and business banking division
was up 5 percent at C$567 million, helped by higher loan volumes
but offset by narrower margins.
Wholesale banking saw a profit rise of 9 percent to C$133
million in the quarter, helped by stronger than expected trading
revenues.
"Broadly, earnings were very similar to its peers this
quarter as the beat was aided by stronger than anticipated
trading revenues. However, we do view the impressive operating
leverage generated in the quarter as a distinct positive,"
Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said in a note.
Operating leverage benefits from controlling costs, which
has been a focus at Canada's banks over the past year.
CIBC's shares were down 1 percent at C$75.52.