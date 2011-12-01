EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
TORONTO Dec 1 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's fourth-quarter profit rose 59 percent due mainly to higher wholesale banking income, it said on Thursday.
Canada's No. 5 bank earned a net C$794 million ($778 million) or C$1.89 a share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$500 million, or C$1.17 a share.
Excluding one-time items, the bank earned C$1.87 a share, it said. Analysts had expected, on average, a profit of C$1.81 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has