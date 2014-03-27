BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development to set up JV in Hangzhou
April 18Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
TORONTO, March 27 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday that Chief Operating Officer Richard Nesbitt, the bank's No. 2 executive, will retire in October.
Nesbitt, who served as chief executive of the Toronto Stock Exchange before joining CIBC in 2008, ran CIBC's wholesale banking operations, before adding the title of COO last year.
CIBC is Canada's fifth-largest bank.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing b y Steve Orlofsky)
April 18Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
BEIJING, April 18 China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the first quarter, the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2015, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. Below is a table of NBS data published on Tuesday showing a breakdown of first quarter GDP by major sector, with year-on-year growth rates for each. 1Q2017 4Q2016 3Q2016 2Q2016 1Q2016 GDP 6.9 6.8 6.