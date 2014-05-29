TORONTO May 29 Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce said on Thursday its second-quarter profit fell
by nearly two-thirds, hurt by C$543 million in charges related
to its Caribbean banking unit.
The bank, Canada's fifth-largest, also raised its dividend
by 2 percent.
CIBC earned C$306 million ($281.68 million), or 73 Canadian
cents a share, in the fiscal second quarter ended April 30. That
compared with a year-before profit of C$862 million, or C$2.09 a
share.
The bank pre-announced the Caribbean charges -- a C$420
million non-cash goodwill impairment charge and C$123 million in
loan losses -- earlier this month, blaming poor economic
conditions in the region.
($1 = 1.0864 Canadian Dollars)
