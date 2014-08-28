(Adds further detail)
TORONTO Aug 28 Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce reported a higher third-quarter profit on
Thursday, helped by strong gains at its wealth management and
investment dealer divisions.
Canada's 5th largest lender said its net income rose to
C$921 million, or C$2.26 per share in the quarter ended July 31,
from C$878 million, or C$2.13 a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings per share were C$2.23. Analysts had
expected C$2.21 per share.
CIBC said net income at its wholesale banking unit, which
includes investment banking and trading, rose 32 percent to
C$282 million. It benefited from increased financial markets
activity, including fees from the initial public offering of
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Profit at its wealth management arm rose 19 percent to C$121
million, with assets under management boosted by mutual fund
sales and a jump in Canadian and U.S. stock markets to record
highs.
But profit at CIBC's retail and business banking arm slipped
4 percent to C$589 million, hurt by a drop in credit card
revenue after CIBC agreed to sell about half of its Aeroplan
Visa credit card portfolio.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by Franklin Paul)