(Adds further detail on division results)
TORONTO Dec 4 Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce reported a weaker fourth-quarter profit on
Thursday, hurt by the loss of some credit card revenue and
softer results at its wholesale banking division.
Canada's fifth-largest lender said its net income fell to
C$811 million ($714 million), or C$1.98 per share, in the
quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$825 million, or C$2.02, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the bank earned C$2.24 per share, falling
short of the average analyst estimate of C$2.25, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
CIBC raised its quarterly dividend by 3 Canadian cents to
C$1.03 per share.
CIBC said net income at its retail and business banking arm
fell to C$602 million from C$613 million a year earlier, hurt by
a loss of credit card revenue after it agreed to sell about half
of its Aeroplan Visa credit card portfolio.
Profit at its wealth management arm rose C$16 million to
C$119 million, as revenue climbed on the acquisition of Atlantic
Trust and rising assets under management.
But net income at its wholesale banking unit fell to C$136
million from C$209 million as revenue declined. The bank said
the unit was hurt by lower capital markets and corporate and
investment banking revenue.
($1 = 1.1364 Canadian dollars)
