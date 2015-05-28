May 28 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's
quarterly profit more than tripled, boosted by a buoyant
Canadian capital market and after a charge in its Caribbean unit
a year ago.
The country's fifth-largest lender's net income attributable
to common shareholders rose to C$895 million ($717.2 million),
or C$2.25 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from
C$292 million, or 73 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to
shareholders rose to C$2.28 per share from C$2.17.
CIBC took an impairment charge of C$420 million and C$123
million in incremental loan losses in its Caribbean unit in the
year-ago quarter due to weak economic conditions in the region.
($1 = C$1.2479)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)