(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify that figures are for net
income attributable to common shareholders)
May 26 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
reported a 3.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped
by growth in its retail and business banking division.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to C$926
million, or C$2.35 per share in the second quarter ended April
30, from C$895 million, or C$2.25 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding an item, the bank set aside C$284 million to cover
bad loans, 44 percent higher than a year earlier, mainly due to
bigger losses in the oil and gas sector and higher write-offs
and bankruptcies in the card and personal lending portfolios.
