(Adds comment from conference call, data on energy loans, Fort
McMurray impact, stock reaction)
May 26 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
reported a stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit
on Thursday, helped by its retail and business banking division,
and raised its quarterly dividend, even as it set aside more
cash for bad loans.
The stock shed 1.9 percent to C$101.38 in morning trade.
Canada's fifth biggest lender said gross impaired loans in
the oil and gas sector shot up to C$708 million ($548 million),
compared with C$25 million a year ago and C$128 million in the
first quarter.
The numbers highlighted the impact of the oil price crash on
Canadian banks. Both Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto
Dominion Bank reported a rise in bad loans to oil and
gas firms on Thursday, a day after Bank of Montreal
said bad loans to energy companies more than doubled in the
second quarter.
CIBC set aside C$284 million to cover for bad loans, which
is 44 percent more than a year earlier on an adjusted basis,
mainly due to bigger losses in the oil and gas sector and higher
write-offs in the card and personal lending portfolios.
The bank added one company to oil and gas watchlist in the
quarter, Chief Risk Officer Laura Dottori-Attanasio said on a
conference call with analysts.
CIBC does not expect any significant losses due to its
exposure to the blazes in Fort McMurray, she added. The wildfire
that has ravaged northern Alberta and hit Canadian crude oil
output is expected to weigh on corporate earnings across a range
of sectors.
The bank's net income for the second quarter ended April 30
rose to C$941 million, or C$2.35 per share, from C$911 million,
or C$2.25 per share, a year earlier. Net income attributable to
common shareholders rose to C$926 million from C$895
million.
Adjusted earnings climbed C$2.40 per share. Analysts on
average expected C$2.31 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
CIBC's net income from retail and business banking division
rose about 12 percent to C$652 million from a year earlier.
Net income from its wealth management unit fell by about 12
percent as the company stopped recognizing revenue from American
Century Investments after selling its stake in the U.S. fund
manager earlier this year. Excluding the loss of ACI revenue,
net income in the division was up 7 percent.
CIBC also hiked its quarterly dividend to C$1.21 per share,
up 3 Canadian cents from the previous quarter.
($1 = 1.2920 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru, John Tilak and
Matt Scuffham in Toronto; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi, Anil
D'Silva and W Simon)