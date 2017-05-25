BRIEF-Shijiazhuang Kelin Electric plans to invest 160 mln yuan to buy property assets
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.40 million) to buy property assets
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
Net income, excluding one-off items and attributable to common shareholders, for the quarter ended April 30, rose to C$1.06 billion ($789.16 million) compared with C$947 million, a year earlier.
On a per share basis, the company earned C$2.64 compared with C$2.40, a year earlier.
($1 = 1.3432 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.40 million) to buy property assets
MADRID, June 23 The deputy governor of the Bank of Spain on Friday said it suspected Banco Popular did not present all the collateral it had available in order to obtain liquidity and avoid being resolved by European authorities and sold for one euro.