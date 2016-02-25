TORONTO Feb 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce expects to see increased loan loss provisions going forward as the slump in oil prices impacts energy clients, Chief Risk Officer Laura Dottori-Attanasio said.

"We are seeing this quarter a lot of downgrades in the oil & gas space, an increase in delinquencies. Our expectation would be to see increased loan loss provisions on a go forward basis," she told analysts on a conference call. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)