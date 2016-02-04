BRIEF-Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update
* Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to CI Capital from CIB Capital in headline and text)
CAIRO Feb 4 The National Bank of Egypt's investment banking arm has made a counterbid for CI Capital, an NBE source said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk)
* Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: