HONG KONG, Sept 3 China Investment Corp (CIC)
has sold most of its stake in BlackRock Inc, the world's
biggest asset manager, as part of a wider strategy to trim
holdings in global financial institutions, the Financial Times
reported on Monday.
CIC, China's $482 billion sovereign wealth fund,
bought a 3 percent stake in BlackRock for $1 billion in 2009,
the report said. It has been gradually cutting down its holding
in recent months, generating profits on the sales, the FT said,
citing people familiar with the matter.
CIC bought the BlackRock stake at a discount to its then
trading price of $178.50, the report said. The stock closed at
$176.37 on Friday, valuing the company at $30.5 billion.
CIC reported its first fall in net profit in 2011 earlier
this year. It doubled its investment in private equity, direct
investments and hedge funds to 43 percent of its portfolio last
year.
BlackRock and CIC are still on course to jointly launch a
China-focused fund, expected to be running by the end of this
year or early next year, the report added.
A CIC spokeswoman in Beijing was not available for immediate
comment, while an external public relations company for
BlackRock in Hong Kong declined comment.