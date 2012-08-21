UPDATE 3-Qatar's dispute with Arab states puts LNG market on edge
* Qatar trade: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sv4ouc (Adds UAE ban on Qatari LNG tankers in anchorage zone)
HONG KONG Aug 21 China sovereign fund CIC and Government of Singapore Investment Corp have invested around $500 million each into U.S.-based Cheniere Energy Partners Ltd's planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Houston-based Cheniere, which has regulatory approval to build the United States' first LNG export plant in a generation, has been seeking funds to start construction.
In May, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Asia-based private equity firm RRJ Capital agreed to invest $468 million in Cheniere Energy.
Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP was one of the early backers of Cheniere, when it agreed to invest $2 billion into the company in February.
The Financial Times, which first reported the investment, said Blackstone advised CIC on the deal.
A CIC spokeswoman declined comment, while Blackstone and GIC were not immediately available for comment. The source declined to be identified as the details of the deal were not public.
* Qatar trade: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sv4ouc (Adds UAE ban on Qatari LNG tankers in anchorage zone)
CANCUN, Mexico/NEW DELHI, June 5 Jet Airways Ltd , India's biggest full service carrier by market share, is in talks to buy 75 single aisle aircraft with an option to purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on Monday.