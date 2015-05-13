(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)
BEIJING May 12 China's largest grain trader
COFCO is setting up a venture with sovereign wealth
fund China Investment Corp (CIC) to control COFCO's
investments in Dutch trader Nidera and Noble Agri, partly owned
by Noble Group Ltd.
The venture could increase CIC's exposure to the
agricultural sector, where the $653-billion fund has said it was
eyeing more investments to help China get a bigger foothold in
the food industry.
COFCO will control 80 percent of the venture -- COFCO
International Holdings -- and CIC will own the remaining 20
percent, a COFCO spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Noble, one of Asia's biggest commodities trading firms, has
been under scrutiny this year for its accounting methods after
previously unknown Iceberg Research alleged the company had
inflated asset values by billions of dollars. Noble has
staunchly defended itself against the accusations.
COFCO owns 51 percent of Noble Agri, with Noble owning the
remainder. COFCO also owns 51 percent of Nidera.
Last month, COFCO's chairman Ning Gaoning said COFCO is
planning to list within three to five years, a move that would
catapult it into the elite stable of companies dominating global
agricultural trade.
Ning told Reuters at the FT Commodities Global Summit that
COFCO's plan would be to list all of COFCO's, Noble's, and
Nidera's agricultural assets together.
CIC owns 9.4 percent of Noble, after selling the equivalent
of 4.5 percent of the commodity trader in September last year.
A consortium led by China-focused private equity firm Hopu,
which had joined COFCO as a minority investor in its purchase of
Noble's agribusiness, will now be a unit of the new joint
venture, the source said.
Hopu, which is backed by Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings, is run by politically connected businessman
and ex-Goldman Sachs banker Fang Fenglei.
Noble declined to comment and Nidera was not immediately
available for a comment.
