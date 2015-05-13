(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

BEIJING May 12 China's largest grain trader COFCO is setting up a venture with sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) to control COFCO's investments in Dutch trader Nidera and Noble Agri, partly owned by Noble Group Ltd.

The venture could increase CIC's exposure to the agricultural sector, where the $653-billion fund has said it was eyeing more investments to help China get a bigger foothold in the food industry.

COFCO will control 80 percent of the venture -- COFCO International Holdings -- and CIC will own the remaining 20 percent, a COFCO spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Noble, one of Asia's biggest commodities trading firms, has been under scrutiny this year for its accounting methods after previously unknown Iceberg Research alleged the company had inflated asset values by billions of dollars. Noble has staunchly defended itself against the accusations.

COFCO owns 51 percent of Noble Agri, with Noble owning the remainder. COFCO also owns 51 percent of Nidera.

Last month, COFCO's chairman Ning Gaoning said COFCO is planning to list within three to five years, a move that would catapult it into the elite stable of companies dominating global agricultural trade.

Ning told Reuters at the FT Commodities Global Summit that COFCO's plan would be to list all of COFCO's, Noble's, and Nidera's agricultural assets together.

CIC owns 9.4 percent of Noble, after selling the equivalent of 4.5 percent of the commodity trader in September last year.

A consortium led by China-focused private equity firm Hopu, which had joined COFCO as a minority investor in its purchase of Noble's agribusiness, will now be a unit of the new joint venture, the source said.

Hopu, which is backed by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, is run by politically connected businessman and ex-Goldman Sachs banker Fang Fenglei.

Noble declined to comment and Nidera was not immediately available for a comment.