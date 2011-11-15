(Repeats to broaden distrbution)

HONG KONG Nov 15 China Investment Corp (CIC) cannot dispose of its holdings of debt issued by major foreign countries because it will hurt the value of its own portfolio if it does so, the general manager of the sovereign fund said on Tuesday.

"China cannot dispose of the sovereign debt of others, especially some large countries, because our assets on hand would also devalue," Gao Xiqing told the China Overseas Investment Summit.

CIC was established to seek higher returns from riskier investments using part of the country's foreign exchange stockpile, which at more than $3 trillion is the largest in the world. (Reporting by Alison Leung and Michelle Chen; Editing by Chris Lewis)