BEIJING, June 7 China's $410 billion sovereign
wealth fund China Investment Corp has cut its stock and
bond investments in Europe as it sees rising risks of a euro
zone breakup, the fund's chairman was quoted as saying in an
interview published on Thursday.
Lou Jiwei was quoted as saying that China was also unlikely
to buy common euro zone bonds, should they eventually be sold as
part of a resolution of the European debt crisis, as "the risk
is too big, and the return is too low".
Lou told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that "there
is a risk that the euro zone may fall apart and that risk is
rising." in remarks that marked the first time Beijing has
publicly admitted to reducing investments in the financial
markets of Europe, China's largest export market.
"Right now we find there is too much risk in Europe's public
markets," Lou said.
Statements from China's political leaders have previously
been supportive of efforts by Europe to resolve a crisis heading
towards its fourth year, though soothing words have stopped
short of offering commitments of injections of cash to help
shore up banks and sovereign borrowers.
Lou's comments came as European Union officials raced to
find ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks and ward off a
crisis in Europe's fourth-largest economy, though a successful
Spanish debt sale on Thursday offered some
reprieve.
Lou did not detail the extent to which the fund had reduced
its European investments, but the paper reported him as saying
that CIC had scaled back exposure across public asset markets.
He added that CIC was continuing to invest in Europe through
private equity and direct holdings, including infrastructure
assets.
Indeed, CIC has repeatedly voiced its interest to buy
European infrastructure of late, in a stark contrast to the way
Beijing keeps mum over whether it would contribute to a European
bailout fund, or buy common euro zone bonds should they be sold.
But a senior CIC official said last month that China faces
"invisible impediments" to investing in some parts of Europe,
with Europeans nervous about letting it move into sectors such
as "nuclear power".
That was after CIC said in November it is keen to invest in
the ailing infrastructure of western nations, especially
Britain.
BRANDS, TECHNOLOGY
As the owner of the world's largest stock of foreign
exchange reserves at $3.3 trillion, Beijing has been a port of
call for euro zone officials seeking investors who can help the
bloc survive its debt quagmire.
But CIC's gloomy appraisal of Europe may douse hope that
China would join other rich nations in helping the bloc fight
its crisis by providing funding to its debt-stricken banks.
China is not cautious across the board for all overseas
investments, however, with a separate survey on Thursday
betraying a preference for physical assets.
The survey showed China's investments abroad accelerated to
$21.4 billion in the first quarter this year, with assets in the
resource sector and South America the most sought-after by
state-backed buyers.
The survey showed Europe was the most popular destination
for Chinese overseas investment outside of the resource sector,
home to 83 percent of the non-resource deals in the first three
months.