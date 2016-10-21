FRANKFURT Oct 21 China's sovereign wealth fund
CIC has made a large investment in German residential
real estate, adding to a string of recent buys of Chinese groups
in Europe's largest economy, sources close to the deal said on
Friday.
German property group BGP has been sold to vehicles advised
by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREF) at a value of
more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) including debt, BGP
said in statement.
The bulk of the money involved in the deal came from CIC,
two people close to the transaction said.
CIC was not available for comment after regular business
hours.
China's shopping spree in Germany has hit the headlines this
year among other with Midea's 4.5 billion euro
purchase of industrial robot maker Kuka.
The BGP buy, however, is the first major Chinese investment
in German homes.
CIC and its co-investors beat out German property groups
Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen in the auction
for BGP. A stock market listing had also been mulled as a
divestment option.
In August 2015, a planned sale of BGP to Austria's Conwert
fell apart.
BGP's apartments are located mainly in Berlin and North
Rhine-Westphalia. The flats had represented one of the few large
German property portfolios in private hands that had been up for
sale.
BGP was formed in 2005 as a joint venture between Australian
investment group Babcock & Brown and property group GPT and at
one stage was worth 4 billion euros. But many of its assets have
been sold off.
Babcock & Brown was liquidated in 2009, and GPT shareholders
received shares in BGP. These securities were held mainly by
funds and 58,000 primarily Australian retail investors.
Lazard advised the sell side on the transaction.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Additional
reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Maria Sheahan)