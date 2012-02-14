SHANGHAI Feb 14 Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) has obtained a fresh $50 billion capital injection from the People's Bank of China, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper did not provide a source, but said that Lou Jiwei, chairman of the $410 billion fund declined to comment at an economic forum in Beijing on Monday.

The bulk of the investment was injected to CIC's internatonal investment unit after the China's Lunar New Year holiday.