HONG KONG, Sept 30 China Investment Corp
is looking to raise as much as S$405 million ($318
million) by selling about a third of its shares in commodity
trader Noble Group Ltd.
CIC, China's sovereign wealth fund, plans to sell 300
million shares in Noble through a wholly-owned subsidiary,
priced in the range of S$1.32-S$1.35 per share, a term sheet
obtained by IFR showed.
Prior to the sale, CIC holds 930.56 million shares in Noble
Group and is its second-largest shareholder, Reuters data
showed.
Noble Group's shares closed at S$1.395 on Monday.
(1 US dollar = 1.2741 Singapore dollar)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR in HONG KONG; Writing by Rujun
Shen in SINGAPORE; Editing by Michael Perry)