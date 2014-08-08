BRIEF-DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
BEIJING Aug 8 Returns on overseas investment in 2013 by China's sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp. (CIC), fell to 9.3 percent from 10.6 percent in 2012, CIC said in its annual report released on Friday. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Govt plans to raise 4 trln yen from second share sale (Adds finance ministry comment in paragraph 8)