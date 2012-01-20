* CIC buys 8.68 pct stake in Thames Water
* Analysts say deal could be worth between 600-700 mln stg
* Follows buy of Northumbrian Water by a Hong Kong investor
* China has also bought assets in Portugal, Greece
By Adveith Nair
LONDON, Jan 20 China's $410 billion
sovereign wealth fund has bought a minority stake in London
water supplier Thames Water in an early sign that concerted
efforts to drum up foreign investment in Britain's ailing
economy may be paying dividends.
British finance minister George Osborne was in Asia this
week and Prime Minister David Cameron last Friday visited Saudi
Arabia as part of a drive to lessen dependence on a bruised
banking industry and trade with the crisis-hit euro zone.
China Investment Corporation (CIC) said it had bought an
8.68 percent stake in Thames Water from a group of investors led
by Australia's top investment bank Macquarie.
CIC did not say how much it had paid but analysts put the
likely value of the deal at between 600 million and 700 million
pounds ($0.9 billion - $1.1 billion).
Thames Water has been bringing in major investors as it
embarks on a 5 billion pound investment programme that forms
part of a wider drive to overhaul Britain's ageing water supply
system. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired a 9.9
percent stake in the company in December.
For CIC, the deal gives it access to the stable returns
offered by British water companies.
High rates of inflation last year, from which British water
operators are shielded by regulations governing price increases,
highlighted the appeal of such companies to infrastructure
investors seeking safe, predictable, long-term cash flows.
Friday's deal follows Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's
acquisition of British utility Northumbrian Water last year for
just under $4 billion.
MORE COME
"The fact that people are still interested in water
companies is a small positive [for listed UK water firms],"
Investec analyst Angelos Anastasiou said. "Over the medium term,
there is potential (for more of such deals)."
Britain has three listed water companies: Pennon,
Severn Trent and United Utilities. Their shares
were broadly flat on Friday.
Investors and cash-rich sovereign wealth funds from emerging
economic powerhouses are among the most active players in an
otherwise sluggish M&A market, snapping up stakes in
strategically important resources and bargains in crisis-hit
countries.
China has made no secret of its interest in buying plum
European assets as the euro zone grapples with a debt crisis and
countries such as Britain struggle to reduce ballooning
deficits.
Lou Jiwei, the chairman of the CIC, has previously said
China is keen to invest in outdated infrastructure in Western
countries, especially Britain.
State-owned China Three Gorges last year signed a deal to
buy a stake in top Portuguese utility EDP and Chinese
state shipping firm COSCO has invested in Greece's
biggest port in Piraeus
Thames Water, which supplies water and sewerage services to
London and some surrounding areas, was bought by Macquarie-led
Kemble Water Holdings from German utility RWE in 2006
for 8 billion pounds.
Osborne, who is looking to boost investment in British
infrastructure as a way of lifting the British economy out of
the doldrums, welcomed Friday's announcement.
"It is a vote of confidence in Britain as a place to invest
and do business," he said. "This investment is good news for
both the British and Chinese economies."