HONG KONG Jan 14 U.S. government bonds are a
safe investment, but a rise in bond prices has created
uncertainties, the chairman of China's sovereign wealth fund
said on Monday.
Lou Jiwei, chairman of the China Investment Corp. (CIC)
made the comment at the Asia Financial Forum in Hong
Kong, adding CIC's strategy will be "to invest in some U.S.
Treasury bonds and add more of other assets" to reduce the
uncertainty in the fund's portfolio caused by the bonds.
After hitting a record low below 1.40 percent in July 2012,
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields have risen in recent
weeks as investors worried about U.S. fiscal issues. In about a
month, yields rose up by nearly 30 basis points to 1.86 percent
Analysts say investors could be wary of staking out positions
until a lasting resolution on budget worries in Washington.