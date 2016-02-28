(Adds details, background)

CAIRO Feb 28 Egypt's largest listed company, Commercial International Bank (CIB), said on Sunday it had signed a deal to sell its investment banking arm CI Capital to an Orascom Telecom unit for 924 million Egyptian pounds ($118 million).

Orascom Telecom (OTMT), which has holdings in media, technology and cable businesses as well as energy, transport and logistics, is expanding into financial services and had nominated its subsidiary Beltone Financial, to buy the entire share capital of CI Capital.

"CIB and Beltone Financial have signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) today, and will move forward to complete said transaction, with the aim of finalising it before the end of the first quarter of 2016," CIB said in a statement on its website.

CIB accepted a bid from billionaire Naguib Sawiris's OTMT to buy CI Capital earlier this month.

OTMT plans to merge CI Capital with Beltone Financial, which it bought last year for almost 650 million Egyptian pounds. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)