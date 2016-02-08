BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Q1 net profit down 28% to RUB 5 billion
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 4.99 BILLION, DOWN 28.4% VERSUS YEAR AGO
CAIRO Feb 8 The National Bank of Egypt's subsidiary Al Ahly Capital has submitted a non-binding offer to buy 100 percent of Commercial International Bank's CI Capital for 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($127.71 million), CIB said on Monday.
CI Capital had already accepted a 1 billion pound bid from Orascom Telecom and Technology, but the deal has not been finalised.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)
* Total client numbers up 56,000 to 932,000 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, merges story strands)