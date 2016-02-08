CAIRO Feb 8 The National Bank of Egypt's subsidiary Al Ahly Capital has submitted a non-binding offer to buy 100 percent of Commercial International Bank's CI Capital for 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($127.71 million), CIB said on Monday.

CI Capital had already accepted a 1 billion pound bid from Orascom Telecom and Technology, but the deal has not been finalised.

($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)