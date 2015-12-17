CAIRO Dec 17 Egyptian investment bank CI
Capital expects its acquisition by Orascom Telecom to
be completed in the first quarter of 2016, its chief executive
said on Thursday.
"Due diligence will take a month and a half with the deal
being implemented in the first quarter of next year should the
two sides reach a final agreement," CEO Mahmoud Attalla told
Reuters by telephone.
"CI Capital has plans for regional expansion and some of
this expansion will require new capital expenditure that will be
agreed with the new owner if the deal is completed."
Commercial International Bank, Egypt's largest
listed company, said on Thursday it had accepted a 1 billion
Egyptian pound ($127.7 million) offer from Orascom Telecom to
buy its investment bank subsidiary CI Capital.
