CAIRO Jan 19 Due diligence for Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom and Technology's acquisition of CI Capital, a subsidiary of Commercial International Bank , is set to be completed within two weeks, CI Capital Vice Chairman Mahmoud Atalla said on Tuesday.

OTMT, which has holdings in media, technology and cable businesses as well as energy, transport and logistics, is expanding into financial services. It plans to merge CI Capital with Beltone Financial, which it bought last month for almost 650 million Egyptian pounds ($83 million).

"The due diligence is moving in a way that is acceptable for the buyer and the seller Our information is that it is moving positively," he said, adding that due diligence would be completed within a fortnight.

While market volatility had presented opportunities for mergers and acquisitions in Egypt, low prices could delay some initial public offerings planned for this year, he said.

CI Capital, which is working on four IPOs this year in the construction, consumption and tourism sectors, might delay them until conditions improve.

"If the market remains as low as we have right now it might delay the IPOs we have," Atalla said.

His firm is currently handling two mergers and acquisitions, one of which is in the food industry, he said without giving more details.

"When the market is static then you will have a problem finding buyers or sellers," he said. "We are seeing new bottoms, very volatile markets and this is the right time for mergers and acquisitions."

CI Capital also planned to open a brokerage firm in the United Arab Emirates in the second quarter of this year, Atalla said.

"We have approval and are in the process of launching the company," he said. "It's a presence in the Gulf market. The number of local companies dealing with foreign institutions are limited and we want to take the business of our clients in the region, not only in Egypt." ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)