CAIRO Jan 19 Due diligence for Egyptian firm
Orascom Telecom and Technology's acquisition of CI
Capital, a subsidiary of Commercial International Bank
, is set to be completed within two weeks, CI Capital
Vice Chairman Mahmoud Atalla said on Tuesday.
OTMT, which has holdings in media, technology and cable
businesses as well as energy, transport and logistics, is
expanding into financial services. It plans to merge CI Capital
with Beltone Financial, which it bought last month for almost
650 million Egyptian pounds ($83 million).
"The due diligence is moving in a way that is acceptable for
the buyer and the seller Our information is that it is moving
positively," he said, adding that due diligence would be
completed within a fortnight.
While market volatility had presented opportunities for
mergers and acquisitions in Egypt, low prices could delay some
initial public offerings planned for this year, he said.
CI Capital, which is working on four IPOs this year in the
construction, consumption and tourism sectors, might delay them
until conditions improve.
"If the market remains as low as we have right now it might
delay the IPOs we have," Atalla said.
His firm is currently handling two mergers and acquisitions,
one of which is in the food industry, he said without giving
more details.
"When the market is static then you will have a problem
finding buyers or sellers," he said. "We are seeing new bottoms,
very volatile markets and this is the right time for mergers and
acquisitions."
CI Capital also planned to open a brokerage firm in the
United Arab Emirates in the second quarter of this year, Atalla
said.
"We have approval and are in the process of launching the
company," he said. "It's a presence in the Gulf market. The
number of local companies dealing with foreign institutions are
limited and we want to take the business of our clients in the
region, not only in Egypt."
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)