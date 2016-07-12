HONG KONG, July 12 China Mobile, the world's largest mobile operator by subscribers, is raising up to $59 million by selling its stake in domestic investment bank China International Capital Corp, IFR reported on Tuesday.

China Mobile is selling 37.7 million shares, representing a 2.48 percent stake, in CICC in the indicative marketing price band of between HK$11.85 and HK$12.09 per share, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported, citing a deal term sheet.

The price band represents a discount of up to 4.13 percent on CICC's closing price on Tuesday, the term sheet showed. Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner, according to the document.

China Mobile and CICC did not immediately respond to Reuters emailed requests for comment outside regular business hours in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by David Goodman)