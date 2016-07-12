HONG KONG, July 12 China Mobile, the
world's largest mobile operator by subscribers, is raising up to
$59 million by selling its stake in domestic investment bank
China International Capital Corp, IFR reported on
Tuesday.
China Mobile is selling 37.7 million shares, representing a
2.48 percent stake, in CICC in the indicative marketing price
band of between HK$11.85 and HK$12.09 per share, Thomson Reuters
publication IFR reported, citing a deal term sheet.
The price band represents a discount of up to 4.13 percent
on CICC's closing price on Tuesday, the term sheet showed.
Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner, according to the document.
China Mobile and CICC did not immediately respond to Reuters
emailed requests for comment outside regular business hours in
Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing
by David Goodman)