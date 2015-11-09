HONG KONG Nov 9 Shares in China International Capital Corp (CICC) are set to open 6 percent higher in their Hong Kong debut on Monday, after the country's oldest domestic investment bank raised $811 million in an initial public offering (IPO).

CICC's stock was indicated to open at HK$10.90, after pricing its IPO at HK$10.28, the top of a marketing range of HK$9.12 to HK$10.28 per share. The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open down 0.5 percent.

The CICC deal comes on the heels of two other large offerings in the city, underscoring an upswing in equity activity that investment bankers are counting on to boost revenue in Asia. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)