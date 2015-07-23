* CICC Q1 profits jump because of higher China trading volumes

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, July 23 China International Capital Corp (CICC), the country's top domestic investment bank, said its first-quarter profit doubled thanks to a jump in fees and commissions, as stock trading in mainland markets soared ahead of its planned Hong Kong listing.

CICC's net profit rose to 356.8 million yuan ($57.46 million) on revenue of 1.7 billion yuan in the three months through March, compared with profit of 178.4 million yuan and revenue of 1.1 billion yuan in the same period last year, the preliminary IPO prospectus filed late on Wednesday said.

The bank plans to raise up to $1 billion with the listing, Thomson Reuters publication IFR previously reported.

CICC made its name taking some of the largest state-owned enterprises (SOE) onto the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, helped by the connections of former CEO Levin Zhu, the 'princeling' son of former premier Zhu Rongji who resigned from the firm last year.

The bank worked on marquee Chinese IPOs including the 2006 listing of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world's biggest lender by assets, and the IPOs of Agricultural Bank of China (Agbank) and China Construction Bank (CCB).

But as private firms become bigger players in China with the economy evolving, CICC has been left behind by nimbler outfits with stronger ties to entrepreneurs in the technology and industrial sectors.

CICC was established in 1995 as a joint venture between CCB, Singapore's GIC and Morgan Stanley, though the U.S. investment bank sold its 34.3 percent stake in 2010 for a total of nearly $1 billion to KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Ltd and The Great Eastern Life Assurance Co Ltd.

CICC's majority shareholder, Central Huijin Investment Ltd, a unit of China's $747 billion sovereign wealth fund, controls a 43.2 percent stake. GIC owns 16.4 percent, TPG 10.3 percent and KKR 10 percent, the prospectus showed. ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)