BRIEF-Strategic Investments Q1 pre-tax profit rises to DKK 25.2 mln
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 25.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
NAIROBI, March 12 Kenya's CIC Insurance plans to issue bonus shares, increase its share capital and expand its business to Malawi this year after reporting a marginal rise in full-year pretax profit.
The insurer, in which Co-operative Bank is the single largest shareholder, said in a statement that it plans to double its share capital to 6 billion shillings ($69.52 million) and issue one bonus share for every five shares held.
Pretax profit rose slightly to 1.67 billion shillings from 1.65 billion shillings a tear earlier, largely because of a modest rise in investment income against rising operating costs, commissions and claims.
Investment income rose 7 percent to 1.7 billion shillings, while claims increased by 30 percent to 6 billion shillings and operating rose 20 percent to 2.4 billion shillings.
Earnings per share ticked up to 0.67 shillings from 0.64 shillings in 2012. The insurer said it would pay a dividend of 0.10 shillings per share, unchanged from the previous year. ($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by David Goodman)
* ~ says cooperating fully with financial conduct authority investigation into aviation insurance, reinsurance