LONDON, March 5 CIC Mining Resources Ltd : * Raised shareholding in CIC Gold from 43 pct to 48.46 pct as a result of CIC giving additional services to CIC Gold * Following oxide mining the company plans to sell its interests to hard rock

gold mining companies * Has increased its equity interest from 31.5 pct to 48.36 pct in CIC Fuels * Anticipated CIC will hold 6 pct equity interest in Sino reserves upon the

successful listing of Sino reserves * Source Text: