BRIEF-Murapol in talks to buy 33 pct stake of Skarbiec Holding
* IN TALKS WITH SKARBIEC HOLDING LIMITED TO BUY 33 PERCENT STAKE OF SKARBIEC HOLDING SA
LONDON, March 5 CIC Mining Resources Ltd : * Raised shareholding in CIC Gold from 43 pct to 48.46 pct as a result of CIC giving additional services to CIC Gold * Following oxide mining the company plans to sell its interests to hard rock
gold mining companies * Has increased its equity interest from 31.5 pct to 48.36 pct in CIC Fuels * Anticipated CIC will hold 6 pct equity interest in Sino reserves upon the
successful listing of Sino reserves * Source Text:
* The chief executive of Poland's Alior Bank, Wojciech Sobieraj, will not apply for another term, the bank says in a statement on Thursday