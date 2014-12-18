BRIEF-Tecnon (Fujian) Commercial Lighting sets pricing for Shenzhen IPO
April 19 Tecnon (Fujian) Commercial Lighting Co Ltd
Dec 18 Cie Automotive SA :
* Approves FY 2014 gross dividend of 0.10 euros per share payable Jan. 5, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1C3pyxP
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 19 Tecnon (Fujian) Commercial Lighting Co Ltd
* To acquire australian natural skin care business mcarthur skincare for total cash and scrip consideration of $1m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: