BRIEF-K.P.R Mill March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 697.9 million rupees versus 402.3 million rupees year ago
Feb 4 UBS Limited:
* UBS Limited to place 5.008 percent of Cie Automotive shares owned by La Fuente Salada SL
* Accelerated book building on 6.46 million Cie Automotive shares to last no more than one day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 697.9 million rupees versus 402.3 million rupees year ago
FRANKFURT, May 3 Bosnian auto supplier Prevent has no plans to launch a full takeover of rival Grammer AG , and expects carmakers like Volkswagen to honour their contracts, Prevent executive Christian Becker told German daily Handelsblatt.