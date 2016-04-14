(Adds details)

MADRID, April 14 Spanish car parts company CIE Automotive said on Thursday it planned to raise up to 150 million euros ($169 million) by listing its specialised engineering unit Dominion on Spanish stock exchanges later this month.

CIE Automotive said it would use the funds for pursuing new business opportunities. Dominion's activity ranges from installing telecom networks to the maintenance of large-scale furnaces in the steel, chemical and glassmaking industries.

The deal is the first Spanish stock market listing to be priced this year after a slow start to the year due to global market turmoil. Madrid-based pizza delivery business Telepizza announced its intention to float last week but has yet to price any deal.

CIE Automotive said it planned to list up to 34 percent of the unit on April 27 in a price range of 2.6 to 3.2 euros per share. Dominion will continue to be controlled by majority shareholder CIE Automotive after the listing, which will hold at least 50.01 percent of its unit.

In 2015, Dominion recorded revenue of 525 million euros and core earnings of 42 million euros. It employs over 5,000 people and operates in 28 countries.

The joint global co-ordinators of the deal are JB Capital Markets and Societe Generale. Santander is the joint bookrunner. ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel, Writing by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer and David Evans)