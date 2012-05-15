PORT LOUIS May 15 Mauritius clothing group Ciel
said on Tuesday nine-month pretax profit leapt to
340.38 million rupees ($11.6 million) from 110.53 million on the
back of aggressive cost cutting.
The group, which supplies Britain's Marks & Spencer
and Next along with Spain's Zara, said
profitability in the three quarters through March 31 continued
to be generated from international operations.
However, it said the current socio-political climate in
Madagascar, and the relative strength of the Mauritius rupee
remained areas of concern.
Listed on Mauritius' secondary Development and Enterprise
Market, Ciel Textiles said earnings per share rose to 2.80
rupees from 0.93 rupees a year earlier.
The company said trading conditions remained difficult in
its main export markets, with very aggressive pricing from
competitors as a result of excess supply.
Ciel said it expected results for the last quarter to be
satisfactory.