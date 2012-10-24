* Bond sale aims to help repay bridge loan

* Cielo agreed top buy MeS in cash in July

* CEO Dias keeps estimate for MDR declines

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 Cielo SA is considering a debut sale of global bonds to help pay for a $670 million acquisition in the United States, Chief Executive Romulo Dias said on Wednesday, highlighting the growing appeal that debt markets hold for Brazilian companies.

Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor, would use proceeds from the potential offering to repay a bridge loan that funded the purchase of U.S. payment systems provider Merchant e-Solutions, Dias said in a conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings. Cielo announced the transaction in July.

"The bridge loan had an ultimate goal of evolving into a bond deal, in order to have the whole transaction hedged," Dias said.

His remarks highlight the growing relevance of global capital markets as a fundraising alternative for companies in Brazil. This year, Brazilian state-run and private-sector companies, as well as banks, sold a total $31.5 billion in global bonds. That compares with $30.4 billion in all of 20111, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A buoyant bond market followed a decline in the volume of local share offerings this year to the lowest since at least 2006 - mainly as investors remain wary of potential initial public offerings that could come overpriced or might disappoint in the future.

Analysts said any share offering might hamper Cielo as it becomes the country's sole listed merchant acquirer, following the $6.8 billion deal that took rival Redecard SA private a few weeks ago.

With the purchase of Merchant e-Solutions, Cielo sought to diversify its services base amid a rapid expansion of debit and credit card use in the world's sixth-largest economy, especially as Brazilians buy more goods and services over the Internet. According to the filing, MeS's commerce processing platform accounts for 57 percent of the company's annual revenue.

"MID- TO HIGH-TEENS"

On Tuesday, Cielo reported third-quarter net income that beat analysts' estimates, as a tumble in debt-servicing costs helped offset the impact of rising sales, administrative and general expenses.

The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 588.9 million reais ($290 million) in the quarter, up 7.3 percent from the prior quarter, according to a securities filing. The result came in higher than the 578.8 million reais in profit predicted in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Cielo's profit rose 28.7 percent from 457.6 million reais in the year-earlier period, the filing said.

Dias said that growth in Brazil's card industry should reach between "mid- and high-teens," without specifying. Abecs, the group representing the so-called merchant acquiring industry, expects card use to rise 21 percent this year.

Dias also kept unchanged an estimate for a reduction in merchant discount rates, the fee charged retailers to get their transactions cleared and settled, of about 5 basis points to 7 basis points by the end of this year.

Cielo is unlikely to see an increase in the rental of point of sale hardware - the equipment used for the clearing of card transactions - in coming months as competitors are driving down prices aggressively, he said.

Cielo's stock gained 0.6 percent to 45.13 reais. The stock is up 30 percent over the past 12 months.