SAO PAULO Oct 29 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest
card payment processor, sees a challenging year ahead as an
economic slowdown in Latin America's largest economy leads to
slower growth and tougher competition.
"We will have a very challenging 2015, and we may eventually
suffer the consequences of a sharp slowdown in consumption,"
Cielo's Chief Executive Officer Romulo Dias said in a conference
call to discuss third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Profit at Cielo beat estimates in the quarter as
robust prepayment revenue helped offset steady transaction
volumes and higher costs and expenses.
The Barueri, Brazil-based company is evaluating
opportunities in the health and education industries, Dias said,
adding that growth in the card payment sector as a whole would
likely be slower next year and that competitors had begun
lowering prices.
Cielo earned 820.5 million reais ($337.7 million) in the
quarter, topping the average estimate of 808 million reais in a
Reuters poll of eight analysts. Profit rose 3 percent and 18.7
percent on quarterly and annual bases, respectively, according
to a securities filing on Tuesday.
At 11:36 a.m. local time (1336 GMT), Cielo shares erased
early gains to trade 0.20 percent lower at 39.20 reais after
having risen as high as 39.98 earlier in the session.
($1 = 2.43 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Asher Levine;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)