SAO PAULO Oct 28 Profit at Cielo SA
slightly beat estimates in the third quarter as robust
prepayment revenue at Brazil's largest card payment processor
helped offset steady transaction volumes and higher expenses.
The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 820.51 million
reais ($333 million) in the July-through-September period,
slightly above the average profit estimate of 808 million reais
in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
Profit rose 3.0 percent and 18.7 percent on a quarterly and
annual bases, respectively, the company said in a securities
filing on Tuesday. Management plans to discuss results in a
conference call early on Wednesday.
($1 US = 2.4606 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)