SAO PAULO Oct 28 Profit at Cielo SA
beat estimates in the third quarter as robust prepayment revenue
at Brazil's largest card payment processor helped offset steady
transaction volumes and higher costs and expenses.
The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 820.5 million reais
($333 million) in the quarter, topping the average estimate of
808 million reais in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. Profit
rose 3 percent and 18.7 percent on a quarterly and annual bases,
respectively, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
Prepayment of receivables rose 15 percent on a quarterly
basis, and hit a record. Costs and expenses per transaction rose
within the guidance range of 0.75 reais to 0.78 reais even after
transaction volumes rose at the slowest pace in at least three
quarters.
Net revenue rose 5.3 percent to 1.94 billion reais, missing
the poll's 2.02 billion reais estimate. Analysts in the poll
expected prepayment of receivables, which reached 404.7 million
reais last quarter, to decline 3.2 percent.
Revenue, which climbed 5.3 percent from the second quarter,
got a boost from the impact of a decline in the Brazilian real
on income from Cielo's U.S. subsidiary Merchant e-Solutions, the
filing noted.
Expenses hit 0.767 reais per transaction, slightly above the
poll's 0.76 reais estimate but within Cielo's guidance.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA, was
roughly stable on a quarterly basis at 957.3 million reais, the
filing said. The indicator, however, fell short of the 969
million reais estimate in the poll.
EBITDA fell to 49.4 percent of revenue in the third quarter,
down from 51.9 percent the prior quarter but above the 48
percent margin predicted in the poll.
Management plans to discuss results in a conference call
early on Wednesday.
($1 = 2.4606 Brazilian reais)
