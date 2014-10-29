SAO PAULO Oct 29 Costs and expenses per transaction at Cielo SA, Brazil's biggest card payment processing company, will remain under control next year, Chief Executive Romulo Dias said on Wednesday.

Dias expects unit costs to decline in 2015 after rising to 0.77 reais per transaction in the third quarter and about 0.71 reais in average during the first half.

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal)