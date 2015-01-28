Azeri cenbank holds refinancing rate at 15 pct
BAKU, May 2 Azerbaijan's central bank has decided to leave its key refinancing rate unchanged at 15 percent, the bank said on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO Jan 28 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday after expenses rose at a faster-than-expected pace and prepayment of receivables revenues came in below predictions.
The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 805.6 million reais (312.8 million) in the quarter, less than the profit of 820 million reais predicted by a Reuters poll of six analysts. On a quarterly basis, profit fell 1.8 percent, while on an annual basis it grew 11.5 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing.
($1 = 2.5757 Brazilian reais)
* Q1 net profit 17.8 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago